Two people die during the Lightning in a Bottle music festival

BUENA VISTA LAKE, Calif. (KERO) — Tragedy at a major local music event. Officials confirmed Thursday that two people died at the Lightning in a Bottle music festival.

Both Lightning in a Bottle organizers and the Kern County Fire Department told 23ABC that two people died in separate incidents at the festival. One person died Saturday after being transported to a local hospital following an emergency. A second person died Sunday at the scene.

Kern Fire says both medical emergencies that led to the deaths happened in the camping area outside of the main festival area.

The cause of death in each case has not been released at this time.

Lightning in a Bottle organizers said they were not available for an interview, but released a statement, reading in part: "our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of these individuals. We grieve with you as members of this community. We ask that their privacy is respected while we continue to work with the county and the families involved."

Kern Fire adds that the festival reported peak attendance was at 27,000 people but did not clarify on which day that number was reached. Both fire and EMS were staged at the venue all day for 5 days and dealt with 30 medical calls for service, of which 24 ended with people being taken to a local hospital.