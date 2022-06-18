U.S officials visit detained American in Russia

Officials from the U.S. embassy in Moscow were able to visit detained American Paul Whelan on Friday.

It marks the first time American consular officials were able to visit the former U.S marine since November 2021.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Whelan on Twitter for his resiliency after three and a half years in a Russian jail.

Whelan was arrested in 20-18 on espionage charges, which he has denied.

A Russian court sentenced him to 16 years in prison.

Whelan's brother tweeted about being grateful to the state department's continued efforts to free him.