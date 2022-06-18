Watch
Video

Actions

U.S officials visit detained American in Russia

Videos
Officials from the U.S. embassy in Moscow were able to visit detained American Paul Whelan on Friday.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 14:42:43-04

Officials from the U.S. embassy in Moscow were able to visit detained American Paul Whelan on Friday.

It marks the first time American consular officials were able to visit the former U.S marine since November 2021.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Whelan on Twitter for his resiliency after three and a half years in a Russian jail.

Whelan was arrested in 20-18 on espionage charges, which he has denied.

A Russian court sentenced him to 16 years in prison.

Whelan's brother tweeted about being grateful to the state department's continued efforts to free him.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!