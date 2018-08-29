UC Berkeley campus buildings reportedly evacuated after person with gun spotted

BERKELY, Calif. - Police are asking people to stay away from an area on U.C. Berkeley campus after reports of a sighting or a person with a gun, according to ABC7.

People are asked to stay away from the area of MLK and Cesar Chavez Buildings until further notice.

A student told ABC7 News they were being evacuated from the campus.

The suspect was sighted near the Martin Luther King Jr. and Cesar Chavez student buildings in Lower Sproul Plaza. Police sent an alert about the sighting to students at 11:50 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

