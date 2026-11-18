Kern County Undersheriff Larry McCurtain will serve the final two years of Sheriff Donny Youngblood’s term as sheriff/coroner following Youngblood’s retirement.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved McCurtain’s appointment. He will succeed Youngblood on Jan. 8, 2027.

Youngblood announced in late August that he would retire after 20 years as sheriff/coroner. He recommended McCurtain serve the remainder of his term, which ends Jan. 8, 2029.

McCurtain has been with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office since 1999.