(KERO) — The unemployment rate in Kern County in January was unchanged from the month before, according to the Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate for Kern was 10.8% in January, the same as in December. The rate was a 2% increase from the year-ago estimate, with was 8.8% for January 2020.

Kern's unemployment rate for January was above the 9.2% rate for the state, and the rate of 6.8% nationwide.