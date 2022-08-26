United Way 'Healthy Bodies Healthy Minds' distribution coming to Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County is bringing a "Healthy Bodies Healthy Minds" resource distribution event to Bear Mountain Elementary School in Arvin on August 29, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 pm.

UWKC, in partnership with Assemblymember Rudy Salas, Community Action Partnership of Kern, No Kid Hungry, State Farm, and My Kids Healthy Teeth will distribute food, books, and dental hygiene kits for the students and families of Bear Mountain Elementary.

According to a press release by UWKC, two of the largest issues currently facing Kern County right now are low literacy rates and food insecurity. With this event, United Way and its partners hope to address both.

UWKC will be distributing free boxes of food, books to children aged 13 and under, and resource kits during the drive-thru distribution event at Bear Mountain Elementary. The school is located at 1501 Hood Street in Arvin.

United Way of Kern County is focused on early childhood literacy, financial stability, and health. To learn more about United Way and how to get involved or make a contribution, please visit their website.