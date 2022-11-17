United Way of Kern County launches Memorial Scholarship Fund in Honor of Javier Lozano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County (UWKC) announced a scholarship fund on Thursday, November 17th, following the passing of board member and former chair Javier Lozano on Saturday, November 12th.

“My husband Javier has left a legacy of the love of giving and serving others, this Memorial Scholarship Fund in his honor is a wish I would like to have launched through his United Way Family and continue for many years supporting students in need”, said Lupe Lozano, wife of Javier Lozano.

“We were so fortunate to have had Javier serve in our board for over 15 years. He was chairman of our board twice, and as past chair, was our topmost active board member since I joined this organization 5 years ago”, said Mari Perez-Dowling, President & CEO of UWKC.

“I was lucky to have been able to work with Javier over the last 4 years and gladly called him my friend," said Matt Rogers, Chairman of the UWKC's board. "Javier was a gift to the United Way of Kern County and to our community. He was a leader in the community and an amazing mentor to myself and many others around him. The impact that he made was tremendous and he is already greatly missed.”

The Memorial Scholarship Fund in Honor of Javier Lozano is accepting donations. To donate to the fund, visit UWKC's website.