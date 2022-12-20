United Way to give books, bikes, and bears to migrant children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County (UWKC) announced that it will be donating the three Bs to children participating in the Region V Migrant Education Program. The three Bs are books, bikes, and stuffed bears.

“It is important to give back to our community all year round, but we strive to make it extra special during the holiday season," said Andrea Flores, Education Manager for UWKC. "We were privileged enough to have such a kind and generous Board of Directors, staff, and community donor list who donated over 10 donated bikes, helmets, and locks; making it possible to provide this gift to the children in the Migrant Education Program. We hope this wonderful gift makes their holiday season special.”

UWKC will donate the bears, bikes, and books on Tuesday, Dec 20.

To contribute to UWKC, visit its CharityProud webpage.