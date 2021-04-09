Upcoming construction work to affect Bakersfield bike path

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the city of Bakersfield, the upcoming work to clean a water pipeline on Wednesday, April 14th will affect people using the bike path near Stockdale Highway.

In a release, the city said a contractor "will begin work to clean the Water Resources pipeline on Wednesday, April 14. Work will start on the east end of the pipeline and is not expected to impact street traffic or bike path traffic in the area. That work is expected to be completed in one week with work on the west end of the pipeline is expected to begin shortly after."

The city said the bike path will remain open, but construction vehicles are expected to cross over the path impacting those using the path.

The work is expected to take two weeks to complete.