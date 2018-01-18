BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (January 18, 2018 3:42 p.m.): Celena Martinez was sentenced to one year in jail and five years of probation after she said she fell asleep while watching two 10-month-old boys.

Court documents revealed Martinez said she had placed the boys in the bathtub after they soiled themselves and left the water running. Martinez then said she went back to the bed and fell asleep.

A friend of the boys' mother found the two in the bathtub, one of the boys was submerged in the water while the other was gripping to the side of the tub, according to court documents.

