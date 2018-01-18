Woman sentenced to one year in jail, five years probation after leaving boys unattended in bathtub
1:40 PM, Aug 18, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (January 18, 2018 3:42 p.m.): Celena Martinez was sentenced to one year in jail and five years of probation after she said she fell asleep while watching two 10-month-old boys.
Court documents revealed Martinez said she had placed the boys in the bathtub after they soiled themselves and left the water running. Martinez then said she went back to the bed and fell asleep.
A friend of the boys' mother found the two in the bathtub, one of the boys was submerged in the water while the other was gripping to the side of the tub, according to court documents.
According to court documents, Celena Martinez said she fell asleep while watching two 10-month-old boys.
Martinez and her boyfriend, the uncle of the boys, were watching the twins while the mother was away.