Uproar at Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting due to Dominion voting machines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The hot-button issue of Dominion voting machines erupted once again at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, with public comment spilling over into the afternoon session on Tues, Feb 28.

A group of residents opposed to the renewal of a contract with Dominion showed up to the meeting to voice their concerns.

Aimee Espinoza, the county Auditor, Controller, Clerk, and Registrar of Voters, spent nearly two hours going over some of the new equipment, security systems, and personnel coming to the elections department. She said she wanted to increase transparency during the election process by completing the re-design of the election's website and live streaming the ballot processing during the canvas period, educating voters on the process.

Espinoza added that concerns over the voting machines are unfounded and no tampering has been committed during the counting of the votes.

"As your Auditor-Controller, I am telling your Board that to replace our current voting system based on accusations that have yet to be proven despite being made nearly two-and-a-half years ago is a waste of taxpayer dollars and county resources," said Espinoza during the meeting.

Espinoza said she plans to begin mock elections this year while the 2024 election cycle begins. Once the election cycle is over, she plans to take a look at other systems the following year.

In a vote of three to two, the Board of Supervisors ultimately approved the Elections Office's request, extending the contract with Dominion for another three years.