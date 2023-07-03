USDOT awards $10 million to Bakersfield for Chester Ave. improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United States Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Bakersfield a grant for $10 million to redevelop the stretch of Chester Avenue between Truxtun and Brundage Avenues, according to a press release from the City of Bakersfield.

The U.S. Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant provides investments in road, rail, transit, and port projects that will help the nation reach its infrastructure objectives.

"The City of Bakersfield is committed to improving traffic safety by making transformative improvements to our major streets and corridors," said Bakersfield Public Works Director Gregg Strakaluse.

The Chester Avenue improvements will include increased landscaping that includes shade trees along with hardscaping enhancements, more bus stops, medians, bike lanes, and lighting to increase pedestrian and cyclist safety, and new stormwater management features.

"These improvements will make our streets safer while improving economic competitiveness and opportunity for the Downtown and Oleander areas," said Strakaluse.