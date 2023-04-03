Vallarta Supermarkets makes 'fishy' April Fools Day joke

(KERO) — Vallarta Supermarkets sold its newest item, the Sweet N Fishy Torta, on Sat, April 1.

The new torta is made from a cajeta Mexican caramel spread on Vallarta's signature bolillo, then topped with the store's Shrimp and Mango Ceviche made from shrimp marinated in mango juice, cilantro, onion, avocado, and lime juice.

“At Vallarta, we’re constantly looking to bring creative yet tasty dishes to our customers,” said Lizette Gomez, Director of Marketing for Vallarta Supermarkets. “Shoppers who love sweet & savory combos are going to love our newest Sweet N Fishy Torta creation.”

All 53 Vallarta Supermarkets locations will serve the Sweet N Fishy Torta.

Does that all sound too good to be true? Well, it is.

Vallarta Supermarkets announced the Sweet N Fishy Torta as an early April Fools Day joke on Fri, March 31. The supermarket franchise included a disclaimer at the bottom of posts notifying potential shoppers of the jest.

"While many of our valued customers would want to try our new Sweet N Fishy Torta creation (or maybe not), this unlikely concoction is all in good fun and just in time for April Fools."

Those searching for a sweet and savory fish torta will have to search somewhere else for now.