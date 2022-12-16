Valley Feeding Project and Albertsons team up for senior food giveaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Several years ago, Julie Walsh, co-director for the Valley Feeding Project, teamed up with Albertsons manager Teena Franko to collect food and donations for seniors like those at the Plaza. The meals also go to local veterans and Meals on Wheels.

Most recently, they prepared thanksgiving meals so those who might be alone during the holidays would have something to celebrate.

"They share with a neighbor or somebody else that doesn't have anything, so it's special to them. We've had seniors cry before they tell us their stories. It's really touching," explained Walsh. "Well right now, we're selling popcorn and raffle tickets at all six stores. We're doing a canned food drive, you can purchase cans at Albertsons and drop them off at the station, which is off Downy next to the 1933."

"Well, Julie actually came to me at my store and asked if we would like to be a part of going to fundraise for seniors and giving them a holiday meal and it was something our store wanted to make a difference in the community,' said Franko. "So we decided to pick the seniors to do that for. We went to one location and realized there's a huge need out there."

Those donations will be delivered to seniors and veterans around town on December 22nd.