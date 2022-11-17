Valley Strong Credit Union donates $2,500 to Bakersfield Pregnancy Center during Bakersfield Baby Shower

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Valley Strong Credit Union donated $2,500 to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center during 23ABC's Bakersfield Baby Shower on Thursday, November 17th. The money will go towards the purchase of 45 infant car seats.

The Bakersfield Baby Shower is a donation drive for the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern County. The event is held at 23ABC's Studios on 321 21st Street. Donations accepted at the event include diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, and bath items, as well as both new and gently used items such as clothes, socks, shoes, blankets, and towels. Monetary donations were also accepted.