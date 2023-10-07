Vasquez family launches 'I Love Cal City'

The Vasquez family, Duane, his wife, Beckie, and their son, Donnie, launched "I Love Cal City," to bring the positive aspects of California City to light.

You've heard of California Love. But have you heard of California City Love? The Vasquez Family has, and they have a whole lotta love for Cal City.

"There's a lot of good things about California City. And for one is, listen …… It's so quiet," Beckie Vasquez said.

Beckie Vasquez is quick to respond when people have something negative to say about the small town she loves.

The West Boys Trial put Cal City in the national spotlight, but not in a good way.

She says when her family moved to this city in the desert six years ago, her husband, Duane, wanted to start an... "I Love Cal City" campaign to bring the positive aspects to light.

They also want to build community through a better understanding of local issues... and city officials when during an election cycle.

"It's small enough that you can make a difference. And, that's really nice," Duane Vasquez said.

The Vasquez family started I Love Cal City in 2018 when Duane, and his son, Donnie, made a series of videos to explain the city's special tax.

The family also has an email, ILoveCalCity@gmail.com, where they accept news about upcoming events, and they'll promote it on the Facebook page. And finally they have a website I Love Cal City dot com.

"It's kind of what we're here to do. We're here to do the things that people want done," Donnie Vasquez said.

The Vasquez family is prominent during the Holiday Village event at Central Park, where they have carnival games for children.

They also have an information booth during Tortoise Days in the spring.

And Duane organizes volunteer clean-ups to pick up trash.

Tt's a further example of exactly how they feel …

Family shouts in unison: "I love Cal City."

They'll have a trash clean-up November 5. They want to clean the area before many visitors will descend on Cal City for off-roading activities.

