Veterans Day parades to take place across Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Two Veterans Day parades will take place in Kern County in the upcoming weeks.

The City of Delano will celebrate its military men and women on Saturday, November 5th with its inaugural Veterans Day parade. The Delano Hometown Heroes Parade Committee said the parade steps off down Main Street at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the American Legion Post 26 in Bakersfield will host the 102nd Veterans Parade on Friday, November 11th. The parade starts with a complimentary breakfast for our veterans from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Then the military men and women will climb aboard the floats.

The celebration starts at 9 a.m. in Downtown Bakersfield.