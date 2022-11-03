Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Veterans Day parades to take place across Kern County

Veterans Day Parade
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Muska Olumi
Bakersfield's annual Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day Parade
Posted at 6:41 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 09:41:58-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Two Veterans Day parades will take place in Kern County in the upcoming weeks.

The City of Delano will celebrate its military men and women on Saturday, November 5th with its inaugural Veterans Day parade. The Delano Hometown Heroes Parade Committee said the parade steps off down Main Street at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the American Legion Post 26 in Bakersfield will host the 102nd Veterans Parade on Friday, November 11th. The parade starts with a complimentary breakfast for our veterans from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Then the military men and women will climb aboard the floats.

The celebration starts at 9 a.m. in Downtown Bakersfield.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra