Victim identified in Baker Street homicide case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Bakersfield has been identified.

Authorities say 41-year-old Rafael Rojas Gonsalez was shot multiple times on Baker Street right off East Truxtun Avenue on Feb. 4, 2023. He died at the scene.

Two men were arrested in connection to this case on the same day of the incident.

Investigators say 37-year-old Rafael Lopez and 19-year-old Geovanny Garcia were in possession of multiple guns, including the one they believe was used to kill Gonsalez.

Authorities say they do not believe there are additional suspects.