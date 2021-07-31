Victim of nursing home murder identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday, coroner office officials identified the victim of the murder at a nursing home as 83-year-old Winnie Smith. Officials said she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Bakersfield Police Department, on July 11 officers responded to the Pinewood Glen Retirement Community on South Real road just after 9 am. When they arrived they found a woman, now identified as Smith, with major injuries on the ground inside one of the rooms.

After investigating officers discovered the woman's roommate killed her sometime the night before.

The roommate later identified as 76-year-old Sandra Bonertz cooperated with the investigation and was arrested.

Bonertz has since been charged with first-degree murder and her next court date is set for August 9.