Vigil held day before Tastries Bakery discrimination lawsuit starts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The owner of Tastries Bakery is headed back to court Monday in the on-going legal battle over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Just ahead of the trial, a vigil was held Sunday in Downtown Bakersfield.

“Tonight was bringing the community together to pray for the entire case," said Cathy Miller, owner of Tastries Bakery.

"Both sides, the attorneys, the judge, the community, our nation, our state. To pray for us and to pray for LGBT community so that we can follow what God has planned for this week.”

Back in 2017, Miller allegedly refused to make a cake for a same sex couple because of her religious beliefs.

A judge ruled in favor of Miller in 2018.

A second lawsuit was filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing claiming Miller is not abiding by the Unruh Civil Rights Act.

It maintains that all people in California are free and equal no matter their sexual orientation, and are entitled to full and equal services.

The trial is set to begin in Kern County Superior Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

23ABC did reach out to the attorneys representing the couple who were denied service but have not heard back yet.