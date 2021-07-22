Vigil held for 10 year old shooting victim

While no arrests have been made for the shooting in the death of 10-year-old Lilianna Jimenez, Adriana Santos says she is trying to stay strong for her son.

“I’m trying to hold myself because I do have a son to look forward to now. He needs me more than ever because he did experience a bad thing.”

Santos telling 23ABC her 12-year-old boy and his father were also shot late Saturday night. Officials, including the Mayor of Arvin, enraged by the tragedy that took Liliana’s life.

The Mayor said, “C’mon a drive by? A child? Really? I mean you hear about it all the time, but now it’s in your backyard. Now you don’t know when its going to hit you. Now you have to be looking all over to see are you going to be safe or not?”

Santos says her son and her children’s father remain under careful watch after being hospitalized.

Santos said, “My sons doing better. He’s getting up and starting to move around. And as of the dad, I believe he started to walk as well.”

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. Police say if you know someone or anything related to this that can help the investigation, please call the Arvin Police Department at (661) 854-5583.

