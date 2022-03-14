Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Vigil held for Bakersfield man found dead in well

Jerome Crystian Jr. was 26
Jerome Crystian Jr. Memorial Site, Bakrsfield
23ABC News
The community and family members came out to mourn the life of Jerome Crystian J., the 26-year-old who was recently found in a water well in Central Bakersfield.<br/>
Jerome Crystian Jr. Memorial Site, Bakrsfield
Posted at 10:15 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 13:15:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The community and family members came out to mourn the life of Jerome Crystian Jr., the 26-year-old who was recently found in a water well last week in Central Bakersfield.

Candles, flowers, and balloons lined portions of the sidewalk on Demaret Avenue where Crystian was found near New Stine Road.

His body was discovered during a routine inspection. Police have ruled it a "suspicious death."

At this time officials do not know how the body got into the well.

The cause of death is still unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!