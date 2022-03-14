Vigil held for Bakersfield man found dead in well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The community and family members came out to mourn the life of Jerome Crystian Jr., the 26-year-old who was recently found in a water well last week in Central Bakersfield.

Candles, flowers, and balloons lined portions of the sidewalk on Demaret Avenue where Crystian was found near New Stine Road.

His body was discovered during a routine inspection. Police have ruled it a "suspicious death."

At this time officials do not know how the body got into the well.

The cause of death is still unknown at this time.