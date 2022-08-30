Vigil held for corrections office employee killed in shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Family, friends, and loved ones gathered this weekend to pay tribute to Benny Alcala, Jr., the corrections office employee who was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot near the Target in Southwest Bakersfield.

“It’s not surprising to see so many people but at the same time it is. I knew he had an impact on people but to actually see how many people he impacted, it’s really touching. It’ll be something that stays with each of us as we continue to remember Benny,” said Warren Woolsey, uncle of Benny Alcala, Jr.

Dozens gathered Sunday night in the parking lot where Alcala was found dead to honor his memory and celebrate the difference he made in our community.

His family says they are grateful for the outpouring of support that they’ve received from people all across Kern County sharing thoughtful words and memories about Alcala during the vigil.

They say they are planning a celebration of life that will be open to the community in the coming weeks.