Family of man killed in shooting outside Southwest Bakersfield Target releases statement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The family of the Corrections Department employee that was killed in a shooting near the Target in Southwest Bakersfield earlier this week has released a statement.

The family says in part: "Our family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Benny Alcala, beloved husband, father, and friend to so many people in our community. Words can not express how hard this has been for the family, benny was senselessly taken from us all. We are grateful for the outpouring of sympathy and love from so many people who knew benny, his memory lives on through all of us."

Alcala's family says they are planning to hold a celebration of life open to the community soon.

Alcala is survived by his wife Valerie and two children, Anthony and Maxx.

Alcala's body was found Wednesday night in the parking lot near the Target at Buena Vista Road and Stockdale Highway. No information on any potential killer has been released.

If you know anything, you're asked to call Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Max Hernandez at (661) 326-3567.