Vigil held for Orrin and Orson West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It’s been an emotional week for family members and those who have been a part of the search for Orrin and Orson West.

As new developments revealed the boys are believed to be dead.

The community came together to stand in solidarity with the boys.

It’s been 14 months since the West brothers were reported missing. Since then, the community held monthly prayers to hope for their safe return but now, they are calling it a vigil to remember their lives.

Rosanna Wills is Orrin and Orson’s biological cousin.

Residents came together with candles, signs and hope, Friday evening to honor the boys after their adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, were charged with second degree murder.

“We are doing our part to you know, help them, hold them accountable, and whoever else in involved. It’s not over, it’s just beginning for us, we’re going to take time to grieve.”

The vigil was at the corner of Potomac and Owens in east Bakersfield.

Across the street from the boys’ adoptive grandparents’ home.

Wills said they used to come here while the boys were reported missing asking for answers, and now, they are still here for the same reason – why did this happen and where are the bodies?

“So now we have to come back and let them know we’re here. The ones that are supposed to take care of you, love you, protect you, and they do this to you. So you know, it could be anybody.”

She added that while the boys were reported missing, community members came together to spread awareness about the boys to help bring them home, and wills says that work continues.

“Oh yeah, every twenty first, we’re still going to do something, even after the fact. We’re going to keep their name alive and just continue to stay prayed up.”

At Thursday’s arraignment, the judge set the jury trial to begin on May 23 for the adoptive parents, Jacqueline and Trezell West.