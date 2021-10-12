Vigil held to honor motorcyclist from deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday evening, the community came together to remember the life lost.

“My son just had an accident, that’s all. Nobody’s super guilty. He just went for a little ride, that’s sad and he’ll continue on,” said Steven Armstrong.

A community of motorcyclists came together to pay their respects to one of their own. Nick Armstrong, his family, and friends said he passed away in a deadly crash Sunday night. BPD is investigating the crash and hasn’t released the name of the motorcyclist as of Monday night.

“And my son was a man of great respect among many, many classes of people,” said Armstrong.

This crash happened Sunday night, off White Lane and Ashe Road. BPD said an SUV was making a U-turn when the vehicle collided with the motorcycle and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.

Motorcyclists first gathered at the Chevron gas station first near White Lane and Real Road and then rode to the parking lot of Weinershnitzel across where the accident happened. Officials said they don’t know why exactly the collision happened.

“Speed, we don’t know if speed’s a factor yet. We’re still investigating; however, alcohol does not appear to be, alcohol or drugs, does not appear to be a factor,” said Sergeant Chance Koerner, Bakersfield Police Department.

His family said Nick loved to ride and his dad remembers when his son used to ride his motorcycle growing up.

“From the first time he crashed his motorcycle and came up out of the ground like an ostrich with mud all over his goggles that Nick he’s a good kid,” said Armstrong.

“I’m going to miss him a lot. he’s my little brother, you’re not supposed to go through things like this. Especially in a sudden accident like this. I just hope people will slow down, you know, turn the music down, especially when it’s dark, be aware,” Josh Waldrop the brother.

Nick was 27 and he leaves behind loved ones including a wife pregnant with their first child. The motorcyclists who gathered warn people to be careful and cautious.

“We’re out here tonight because someone didn’t look twice. You know we got families, you know brothers and sisters, we all come together. I didn’t know this gentleman but that doesn’t matter because we are family. I would just like for everybody out there to be aware of motorcycles. Be aware of these two wheels,” said Rose Jaime, Motorcyclist.

