Vigil in honor of fallen Deputy Phillip Campas to be held Friday night

23ABC News
Deputy Phillip Campas
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 30, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday night several organizations are teaming up to honor the life of fallen Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas.

It starts tonight at 6 p.m. at Chuy's Restaurant on Rosedale Highway where the Bakersfield Freedom Riders motorcycle club will meet and then head out at 7:15 p.m. for a memorial parade in Campas's honor. His nephew is a member of the club.

The club's parade will end at the Kern County Sheriff's headquarters at 1350 Norris Road. They will join the Kern County First Responders and the Thin Line Foundation for their candlelight vigil which starts at 8 p.m.

The public is invited to participate in both events tonight.

