Members of the community are set to gather Thursday and Friday for a vigil and memorial service held for American labor leader and feminist activist Dolores Huerta.

Huerta died in late October at the age of 96.

Check back here Thursday and Friday for live streamed coverage of the services planned to honor Dolores Huerta.

Her work began in the 1960s in Delano, where she organized farm workers and co-founded the United Farm Workers.

Timeline: Pivotal moments in Dolores Huerta's life

A public Rosary and evening vigil are slated for Thursday evening.



Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: IBEW Local 428 Hall

Address: 3921 Sillect Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308

Community gathering for prayer, reflection, and remembrance.

Friday, an interfaith memorial service will be held at the Dignity Health Convention Center.



8:00 a.m.: Opening blessing by Aztec dancers

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Interfaith Memorial Service

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Afternoon break

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Celebration of Life, tributes, and performances

Speakers for the event include:



Eva Longoria

CA Governor-elect Becerra

Rob Bonta, CA Attorney General

Hilda Solis, Congresswoman-elect, 38th Congressional District

Teresa Romero (UFW President)

David Huerta (SEIU-USWW President)

Yvonne Wheeler, LA Fed of Labor

Arnulfo De la Cruz (SEIU CA President)

Kathy Spillar (President & CEO, Feminist Majority Foundation)

Pete Escovedo and Sheila E.

Kerry Kennedy

Cristela Alonzo

Richard Montoya

Both events are free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

Earlier in 2026, Huerta spoke out about the alleged abuse she experienced while working with Cesar Chavez.

"I felt that my coming out and saying would’ve hurt the movement, and that’s the only reason I can say," Huerta said in an interview with Latino USA's Maria Hinojosa.

Hear more from Dolores Huerta in the player below:

Dolores Huerta speaks out for the first time on alleged sexual abuse by civil rights leader Cesar Chavez

RELATED: Dolores Huerta speaks out for the first time on alleged sexual abuse by civil rights leader Cesar Chavez

Huerta went on to say she found strength to speak out following a New York Times article detailing the accounts of other survivors.

"Their courage has given me the courage also to come out," Huerta added.