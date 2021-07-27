Vigil, prayer services set for Wasco, Bakersfield after Sunday's hostage incident

(KERO) — The Kern County community has come together to honor the lives lost in Sunday's tragedy in Wasco.

On Monday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputy Phillip Campas was shot and killed during a hostage situation that left several other people dead. Deputy Dizander Guerrero, who suffered gunshot wounds, was treated and released.

A community organization will be holding a candlelight vigil 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wasco's community park at 7th and F streets.

And the Bakersfield community is invited to a prayer service also Tuesday, in support of law enforcement, first responders and their families.

Local pastor Angelo Frazier will be holding the event 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue.

Frazier says he hopes to come together during this difficult time for hope, healing and comfort.