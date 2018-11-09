Vigil to be held on Monday for Brayden Eidenshink

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A candlelight vigil will be held on Monday November 12 for Brayden Eidenshink.

Brayden, the Bakersfield boy who captured the community with his heart transplant journey, has passed away.

According to the family, Brayden passed away peacefully last night.

The 10-year-old had been on a heart transplant list for close to four and a half years before receiving a heart transplant.

A vigil will be held at Buena Vista Elementary at 5 p.m.