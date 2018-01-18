Virtual Enterprises Conference and Exhibition held at Rabobank

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Students from all over California are participating in a two-day conference and exhibition in downtown Bakersfield.

There are 1500 students competing in the Virtual Enterprises California State Conference and Exhibition at Rabobank Arena on January 17 and 18. The students competing in rounds 3 and 4 of the State Business Plan Competition are among 42 firms that scored the highest in regional competitions held throughout the state in December.

Each firm has developed a virtual company and a written business plan. The firms will compete in an oral competition and the field will be narrowed to 8 firms for the final round on Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

The top five teams will then advance to the Virtual Enterprise International Business Plan Competition in New York City in April.

Both Bakersfield High and Centennial High School Virtual Enterprise Firms have previously won first place in the national business plan competition. The California Virtual Enterprise Trade Show features competitions in marketing, human resources, impact marketing, perfect elevator pitch, salesmanship and web design.