Virtual meeting tonight for French Fire

Residents in the Kern River Valley impacted by the French Fire will get a chance to learn more about resources, what's being done and how to move forward during a virtual meeting Monday night.

The Kern County Fire Department, the California Interagency Incident Management Team 12, the Bureau of Land Management and the Sequoia National Forest will be hosting the virtual meeting at 6 p.m.

The virtual meeting can be viewed on the KCFD, BLM and Sequoia National Forest Facebook pages.

Anyone wanting to submit questions can send them to 2021.french@firenet.gov and title it "meeting". Questions need to be submitted by 4 p.m.