Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Virtual meeting tonight for French Fire

items.[0].image.alt
Photo journalist Noe Gonzales
A virtual meeting is being held Monday night for those impacted by the French Fire.
FRENCH FIRE.png
Posted at 6:54 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 09:55:33-04

Residents in the Kern River Valley impacted by the French Fire will get a chance to learn more about resources, what's being done and how to move forward during a virtual meeting Monday night.

The Kern County Fire Department, the California Interagency Incident Management Team 12, the Bureau of Land Management and the Sequoia National Forest will be hosting the virtual meeting at 6 p.m.

The virtual meeting can be viewed on the KCFD, BLM and Sequoia National Forest Facebook pages.

Anyone wanting to submit questions can send them to 2021.french@firenet.gov and title it "meeting". Questions need to be submitted by 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!