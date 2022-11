BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Volunteer Center of Kern County, along with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the Kern County Veterans Collaborative, will be hosting a blanket and food drive on Tuesday, November 30th.

They are asking people to donate new blankets, beanies, socks, or a monetary gift for local veterans around Kern County.

The drive will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1311 Eye Street, in between 13th Street and 14th Street.