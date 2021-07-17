Volunteers spend the day restoring the Ronald McDonald House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's home to families of sick children, offering the opportunity for parents and siblings to access specialized treatment even if it's hundreds of miles away. The Ronald McDonald House has dedicated years to caring for others, but today it needs a little care of its own.

On Saturday, volunteers from Habitat for Humanity and the Boy Scouts will spend the day restoring the house. Scarlett Sabin, the director of the house, says over the years the house has a sustained some water and termite damage. On top of that, it is going to get a fresh coat of paint and some new greenery for the landscape.

“The whole thing with Ronald McDonald Houses across the world is we try to create a sense of normalcy for a family during a really difficult time," Sabin said.

The Bakersfield RMH serves around 500 kids a year, allowing families to stay in the home in order to be near hospitalized children at little to no cost.

“We’re just excited to have it rehabbed so that when we do have kids here, they can play and enjoy it,” said Sabin.

The project to restore the RMH is being funded by Bakersfield East Rotary. Sabin said all the supplies cost around $2,000.

After a decade of service to the community, thanks to the help of these volunteers and organizations, this household will be able to continue to provide a home to families in need.