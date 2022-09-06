Wasco 15-year-old arrested after being found with a 'ghost gun'

WASCO, Calif. (KERO — A 15-year-old boy was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered loaded gun. The boy was arrested in Wasco by the Kern County Sheriff's Department off of 4th Street.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of 4th Street on Monday at around 8:15 a.m. in connection to a report of a minor with an illegal weapon. During the search, they found a 9mm "ghost gun," shell casings, and a live round.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of ammunition by a juvenile, and possession of a loaded firearm by a juvenile.

Anyone with information regarding either of these investigations (2022-0014014) is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.