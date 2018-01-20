Wasco City Substation deputies arrest carjacking suspect

WASCO, Calif. - On Jan. 19th Wasco City Substation deputies responded to an O'Reilly's Auto Parts Store after receiving reports of a carjacking.

When deputies arrived to the store, located in the 1900 block of Highway 46, they found a 19-year-old woman who said she had been in the back seat of her parents' car while she waited for them to exit the store when an unknown man entered the car through the driver's side.

The woman was able to make it out safely from the vehicle before Mejia stole the vehicle and fled the scene, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The unknown man was later identified as 19-year-old Jose Mejia of Wasco. he was located ten minutes after the car jacking in the 1200 block of Margalo St.

Deputies were able to take Mejia into custody without incident after finding a butterfly knife in his possession during the arrest.

Mejia was booked into Kern County Sheriff's Office Central Receiving Facility for carjacking, possession of a switch blade, and driving with a suspended license.