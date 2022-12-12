Wasco house fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a house fire in Wasco that left one person dead on Sunday, December 11th.

KCFD received reports of someone trapped inside a house on fire near the intersection of Filburn Street and F street just after midnight. The fire department says the first crew that arrived confirmed someone was still inside the home, while the other crews worked to search the residence and put out the fire. The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

After the searches were completed, the department found two people inside the home. One person was treated and taken to a local hospital. The other had already died by the time they were found.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.