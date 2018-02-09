Wasco man arrested after allegedly flees after striking, killing bicyclist

WASCO, Calif. - A Wasco man is facing felony charges after striking and killing a bicyclist Thursday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials say Noe Bryan Martinez was driving 80 miles per hour northbound on Palm Avenue near Gromer Avenue when he struck and killed a man riding a bike.

Martinez, 22, allegedly got out of his car and checked on the victim, but got back in his car and fled the scene. Kern County Sheriff's deputies later arrested Martinez.

Martinez is facing felony vehicle manslaughter with gross negligence and hit and run resulting in injury. He's being held on $70,000 bail.

The victim's identity will be released at a later time from the coroner.

Martinez is due in court on Feb. 13.