Wasco student arrested for having firearm, marijuana on school grounds

Posted at 10:11 PM, Aug 29, 2022
WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A student was arrested at Independence High School in Wasco after authorities say that student was caught with a gun and marijuana while on campus.

The sheriff's office says deputies seized a loaded nine-millimeter ghost gun; an illegally manufactured firearm. The student, whose identity has not been released, was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall for possession of a weapon at school, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition on school grounds, and possession of marijuana on school grounds.

This is a developing story. 23ABC will report additional information as it become available.

