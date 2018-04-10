WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of Congress

10:42 AM, Apr 10, 2018
Facebook begin labeling all political and issue ads, and showing who paid for them, and it will require anyone who wants to run a political or issue ad to verify their identity and location. Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook would support the Honest Ads Act. 

The hearings were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to address Facebook's use and protection of user data following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerbegerg is expected to admit that Facebook "didn't do enough" to protect user data and prevent problems the platform has seen since 2016.

