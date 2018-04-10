WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of Congress.

The hearings were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to address Facebook's use and protection of user data following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerbegerg is expected to admit that Facebook "didn't do enough" to protect user data and prevent problems the platform has seen since 2016.