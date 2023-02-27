Weather impacts areas of Kern County, Central and Southern California communities

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Storms were felt across California over the past weekend, impacting people in a variety of different ways depending on where they lived.

In Frazier Park, Lynda Sandoval said on Sun, Feb 26 that she had been unable to leave her home since Fri, Feb 24 after a winter storm left behind heavy snow. Sandoval was among the thousands across Southern California's mountain communities who were snowed in due to this winter storm.

The storm battered the Lake Arrowhead area as well. Some called it the biggest storm in decades, with communities getting up to 6 feet of snow.

The snow plows were slowly working to clear the main roads in Lake Arrowhead on Sunday morning as they were working their way to residential areas, which forced some residents to get creative and wade through the deep layers of snow with skies.

In the Big Bear Lake area, 45 inches of snow fell. It covered just about everything, leaving behind ice sickles and some frigid people who had to walk along the snow-covered streets.

The winter storm was responsible for causing rockslides and erosion, as well.

According to the California Department of Transportation District 7, rocks slid down a steep and snowy hillside into a roadway in the Los Padres National Forest on Sat, Feb 25.

The extreme weather was also responsible for trapping cars in deep water on a road in Los Angeles County on Saturday. The flooding was so bad that one driver became stuck on top of their car while on the I-5 due to flooding from the winter storm.

The weekend storm was also a traffic nightmare for many who got caught up in road closures on I-80.

For some, the storm was an opportunity for some fun between the interstate opening up and closing down. Many travelers were taking a chance to get into the mountains on Saturday.

When the weather became too much, however, many became stuck due to the mass amounts of snow and slush.