Wendy Howard found not guilty in death of ex-boyfriend Kelly Reese Pitts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wendy Howard, who was on trial for killing ex-boyfriend Kelly Reese Pitts, was found not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and involuntary manslaughter. This came after the jury was originally "hopelessly deadlocked." Howard claimed the killing was self-defense.

Howard told 23ABC in an interview in 2019 that her biggest regret was trusting her ex-boyfriend. In opening statements at the start of the trial, both sides highlight how heavy these words were as they detailed the behavior that led to the day of the shooting.

In a phone call played during the trial, Howard can be heard saying her Pitts was trying to run her over and that she shot him. This part is a key piece in her claim of self-defense.

Pitts had also allegedly sexually abused her older daughter, Miranda Frost, years prior. Frost did report the abuse to the authorities, and Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives even sent it to the District Attorney’s Office. The report was ultimately rejected and no charges were ever filed against Pitts.

Howard told police she initially separated from Pitts due to physical and verbal abuse, which her lawyer detailed in the opening statement for the defense.

During the three days between the initial report to the Tehachapi Police and the day of the shooting, the police were investigating. During opening statements, prosecutors used social media messages between Howard and her then-boyfriend, claiming she insinuated to him that she did not believe police will be able to build a case.

In messages with her daughter, Howard also said she needed to take care of it, and at some point, said she is locked and loaded. The messages were a key piece in the prosecution’s case against Howard.

Prior to the trial, members of the community rallied in Howard's defense, supporting her claim of self-defense.

Courtney Morris, the organizer of the Wendy Howard Defense Committee, said she could empathize with Howard’s situation.

“I think it’s a really painful experience to watch, you know? I really feel like Wendy could be any one of us,” said Morris. “If I had to choose between my life and someone else’s, I know what my answer would be.”

Morris added that she believes when district attorneys charge women for defending themselves, they are further contributing to an abuse-to-prison pipeline and further traumatizing the victim.