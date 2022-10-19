Watch Now
Wendy Howard trial goes to the jury as closing arguments end Tuesday

Closing arguments in the trial of Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman who killed her ex-boyfriend Kelly Reese Pitts, ended Tuesday.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Oct 18, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Closing arguments in the trial of Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman who killed her ex-boyfriend Kelly Reese Pitts, ended Tuesday.

Howard was on the stand again and claimed she and Pitts were facing each other before she shot him. However, she does not remember if he was still facing her when she pulled the trigger.

She stated that she can't recall details from the event and she is still trying to piece it all together.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Jury deliberation is expected to begin this week.

