What you need to know as you head out to the polls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Whether you're voting in person or by mail, you'll want to make sure you have everything you need to cast your vote.

Ballots can be cast at the elections office or any polling site until 8 p.m. and mailed in no later than Tuesday.

You'll want to bring your ID and your ballot to your polling location when you cast your vote, but of course, if you don't have your ballot on hand you can get one at your polling site.

If you don't know where to cast your vote, that information is listed on the back of your ballot, or you can check the elections website kernvote.com.

If you're mailing in your ballot, you'll want to make sure your signature on the ballot matches the signature on file with the elections office, otherwise, it may take a little longer to get your ballot counted.

If you missed the deadline to register, you can do so at a poll site on election day or at the elections office. The elections office is located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue.