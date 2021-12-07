Where is the best place to get breakfast in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Experts say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If that's the case, then where in Kern County should you go to chow down on this most important meal?

23ABC asked our followers on Facebook to tell us who served up the best eggs & bacon, pancakes, breakfast burritos, hashbrowns, coffee... in other words, who can provide the best start to our day. And boy did they respond!

Here are the locations that were most often mentioned (in alphabetical order):

24th Street Cafe

Google Street View

1415 24th St, Bakersfield

(661) 323-8801

Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe

Google Street View

1530 Norris Rd, Bakersfield

(661) 399-0120

Old River Grill

Google Street View

9500 Brimhall Rd #301, Bakersfield

(661) 368-2440

9530 Hageman Rd. suite K

(661) 368-2552

9000 Ming Ave Suite J3

(661) 412-7696

Pappy's Coffee Shop

Google Street View

10595 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield

(661) 587-8954

Renae's Cafe

Google Street View

7737 Meany Ave # 5, Bakersfield

(661) 368-2444

Spencer's Restaurant

Google Street View

10437 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield

(661) 589-0658

Tina Marie's Cafe

Tina Marie's/Facebook

1534 19th St, Bakersfield

(661) 631-1188

But those weren't the only ones mentioned. Here are some of the other places you can check out: