Where is the best place to get breakfast in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Experts say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If that's the case, then where in Kern County should you go to chow down on this most important meal?
23ABC asked our followers on Facebook to tell us who served up the best eggs & bacon, pancakes, breakfast burritos, hashbrowns, coffee... in other words, who can provide the best start to our day. And boy did they respond!
Here are the locations that were most often mentioned (in alphabetical order):
1415 24th St, Bakersfield
(661) 323-8801
1530 Norris Rd, Bakersfield
(661) 399-0120
9500 Brimhall Rd #301, Bakersfield
(661) 368-2440
9530 Hageman Rd. suite K
(661) 368-2552
9000 Ming Ave Suite J3
(661) 412-7696
10595 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield
(661) 587-8954
7737 Meany Ave # 5, Bakersfield
(661) 368-2444
10437 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield
(661) 589-0658
1534 19th St, Bakersfield
(661) 631-1188
But those weren't the only ones mentioned. Here are some of the other places you can check out:
- Arizona Cafe
- Black Bear Diner
- Broken Yolk
- Country Kitchen
- Donna Kaye's Cafe
- Happy Jacks Pie & Burgers
- Hodel's Country Dining
- Huckleberry's Breakfast & Lunch
- J&M's Cafe
- KK's Cafe
- Kohnen's Country Bakery
- Maggie's Sunrise Cafe
- Milt's Coffee Shop
- Molly J's
- Moo Creamery
- New Vintage Grill
- Pyrenees Cafe
- The Red Wagon Cafe
- Sugar Mill
- Village Grill
- Zingo's Cafe