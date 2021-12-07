Watch
Where is the best place to get breakfast in Kern County?

Posted at 12:11 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 15:15:29-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Experts say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If that's the case, then where in Kern County should you go to chow down on this most important meal?

23ABC asked our followers on Facebook to tell us who served up the best eggs & bacon, pancakes, breakfast burritos, hashbrowns, coffee... in other words, who can provide the best start to our day. And boy did they respond!

Here are the locations that were most often mentioned (in alphabetical order):

24th Street Cafe

24th Street Cafe, Bakersfield

1415 24th St, Bakersfield
(661) 323-8801

Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe

Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe, Bakersfield

1530 Norris Rd, Bakersfield
(661) 399-0120

Old River Grill

Old River Grill, Bakersfield

9500 Brimhall Rd #301, Bakersfield
(661) 368-2440

9530 Hageman Rd. suite K
(661) 368-2552

9000 Ming Ave Suite J3
(661) 412-7696

Pappy's Coffee Shop

Pappy's Coffee Shop, Bakersfield

10595 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield
(661) 587-8954

Renae's Cafe

Renae's Cafe, Bakersfield

7737 Meany Ave # 5, Bakersfield
(661) 368-2444

Spencer's Restaurant

Spencer's Restaurant, Bakersfield

10437 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield
(661) 589-0658

Tina Marie's Cafe

Tina Marie's Cafe, Bakersfield

1534 19th St, Bakersfield
(661) 631-1188

But those weren't the only ones mentioned. Here are some of the other places you can check out:

  • Arizona Cafe
  • Black Bear Diner
  • Broken Yolk
  • Country Kitchen
  • Donna Kaye's Cafe
  • Happy Jacks Pie & Burgers
  • Hodel's Country Dining
  • Huckleberry's Breakfast & Lunch
  • J&M's Cafe
  • KK's Cafe
  • Kohnen's Country Bakery
  • Maggie's Sunrise Cafe
  • Milt's Coffee Shop
  • Molly J's
  • Moo Creamery
  • New Vintage Grill
  • Pyrenees Cafe
  • The Red Wagon Cafe
  • Sugar Mill
  • Village Grill
  • Zingo's Cafe
