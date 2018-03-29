Where to celebrate Easter, enjoy treats and deals around Kern County

Fair
HI: 84°
LO: 56°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Easter Sunday is April 1 and you may be looking for places to get treats and deals around town for the holiday.
Here is a list of places in Kern County offering Easter-themed desserts and discounts, as well as places that are open.
Celebrate Easter a day early with the McFarland Police Department.
**Send us any places that we missed so we can add them to the list.**
Baskin Robbins:
Krispy Kreme
Marie Callender's
The Padre
Wienerschnitzel
Easter Sunday is April 1 and you may be looking for places to get treats and deals around town for the holiday.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Randsburg Thursday morning.
Several Downtown Disney businesses will shutter their doors to make room for a new 700-room hotel near Disneyland.
If you're looking for work, there's a job fair going on in south Bakersfield on Thursday.