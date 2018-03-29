Where to celebrate Easter, enjoy treats and deals around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Easter Sunday is April 1 and you may be looking for places to get treats and deals around town for the holiday.

Here is a list of places in Kern County offering Easter-themed desserts and discounts, as well as places that are open.

Celebrate Easter a day early with the McFarland Police Department.

**Send us any places that we missed so we can add them to the list.**

Baskin Robbins:

Bunny Stripe Ice Cream Cake

Four Bakersfield locations

Krispy Kreme

Spring Doughnuts

9401 Rosedale Highway

Marie Callender's

Easter take-home feasts and pies

Pick up services through Sunday

Two Bakersfield locations

The Padre

Easter brunch in the Belvedere Room 10 am to 4 pm

Free flowing champagne

$39 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and under

Reservations strongly recommended, 661-427-4900

Wienerschnitzel