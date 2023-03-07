White Tiger Muay Thai in Bakersfield teaches martial arts and self-defense

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For those looking to relieve stress, exercise, and practice discipline -- martial arts can be a powerful outlet.

For people who are looking to relieve stress, get some exercise and sharpen their physical and mental discipline, martial arts can be a powerful resource. The practice of Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing, is a centuries old martial art that has grown in combat sports popularity worldwide. White Tiger Muay Thai in Bakersfield is keeping the ancient practice going while helping people grow their confidence and reach their health goals.

Hector Castaneda owns White Tiger Muay Thai. He says he's been boxing since he was 18-years-old.

"Muay Thai is elbows, knees, kicks, and hands, so we are using a lot of our eight limbs, and are using the eight limbs to more or less go in and be a more effective weapon," said Castaneda.

Castaneda recalls the fight where he had trouble defending against an opponent who as good at boxing. He says that's what inspired him to focus more on Muay Thai, and now he finds himself teaching the sport he loves.

"I just had that one fight where I had trouble with a good standup artist, and I knew I had to change my gameplan from there," said Castaneda. "Since there, it's just been Muay Thai, Muay Thai, Muay Thai."

23ABC Hector Castaneda, owner of White Tiger Muay Thai in Bakersfield

In addition to Muay Thai, Castaneda teaches other martial arts, such as Jiu Jitsu, as well as a women's self-defense class. Still, he says his focus is on bringing traditional Muay Thai and its history to Bakersfield.

"The story is that Thailand had one warrior who defeated 20 invaders, which settled the bad juju, I guess you could say, of people invading Thailand," said Casteneda.

With its rich history, Muay Thai has many traditions which Castaneda is trying to pass on to his students, including how to wear the attire properly.

"Mongkon and your bands. The more you fight, the more you earn, so you have a chance to rank up just as in any martial arts you would, but your mongkon, which is always blessed by your kru, which would be by me or my teacher," explained Castaneda.

Castaneda has already made an impact on his students, like 12-year-old Ricardo Solorio, who trains at White Tiger Muay Thai.

"Coach always tells me, 'Kill the leg, kill the body, and kill the arm,' and then I killed the body, and I hit him straight in the ribs," Solorio said about a recent match he fought in.

Listening to his coach, Solorio would score a technical knockout in the first round, which would earn his second victory, moving him to 2-0. Solorio has another competition scheduled for this coming weekend.

"He's climbing the ranks up," Castaneda says of Solorio. "He's doing very well. First, both fights were literally 10 seconds, and it's due to body kicks."

Castaneda says Solorio is ahead of many other kids his age.

"He's actually been training with the adults. He has other kids in the class, too, but when he first came in, he was our first kid that actually started," said Castaneda. "He always says it's a little different going from adult to kid because everything is so much slower."

Solorio says he found the sport of Muay Thai when his mother decided to take a self-defense class.

23ABC Ricardo Solorio, 12, Muay Thai fighter

"It all started when, in August, my mom was doing a self-defense class, and then I got interested into it, so I joined the kids' class, and after that? I just liked Muay Thai after that," said Solorio.

Castaneda says if his students' plan to take their skills to the next level and compete, that is up to them, but he will be there to support them on their journey.

"They wanna compete, that's on them, and then they can go into a competitive level, whether it's Jiu Jitsu, MMA, Muay Thai, or just learning self-defense in general," said Castaneda.

Solorio will be competing in Los Angeles this weekend. He is looking to stay undefeated in the 80-pound weight division, but he says it is not all about fighting.

"I like that it's good self-defense and they show you respect, and it is a fun environment to be in," said Solorio. "You learn a lot of great things."

Solorio says he would rather be doing Muay Thai instead of sports like football and baseball because he wants to be a world champion in Muay Thai someday.

Castaneda supports Solorio's ambition, saying that at White Tiger Muay Thai, it is about loving what you do, and it's a good way for people to come learn a new sport while getting exercise and relieving stress.

For more information about White Tiger Muay Thai and the martial arts and self-defense classes offered there, you can connect with them through their Facebook page.