Widow hands over live grenade to Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman surrendered a live military hand grenade to the Bakersfield Police Department on Mon, April 24.

According to the BPD, officers had received a report of found property from the woman around 3:13 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that the "found property" was a live grenade.

Following an investigation, BPD officers found out that the grenade belonged to the woman's dead husband, who had kept the weapon inside a shoebox. It is believed that her husband obtained the weapon from a member of his family who had served in World War II.

The BPD Bomb Squad took the grenade from the woman and no charges were made.

