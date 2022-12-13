Winter storm leaves Grapevine dusted in snow

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The latest winter storm left Kern County with some spectacular sites.

The San Gabriel mountains are topped with snow. As forecasted, the snow level reached as low as 3,000 feet and the overnight conditions made driving over the Grapevine interesting.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) escorted traffic over the icy Interstate 5 in both directions. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) crews were able to remove the snow and keep the roadway clear. The I-5 over the Grapevine was wide open for most of the day.

One motorist who commutes from Frazier Park to Santa Clarita talked about her commute.

"It was good," said Carol Webb. "You can tell that it was snowing and it's cleared up. We do have snow plows and they’re watching the grapevine freeway all the time."

Another concern during the rain is possible erosion from last Friday’s landslide in Palos Verdes Estates. This forced the closure of nearby beaches and Los Angeles County beaches. A pick-up truck is still stuck under the dirt. So far, however, the hillside seems to be holding.