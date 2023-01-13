Kern County Fire Department encourages residents to be prepared for coming weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is still recovering from the effects of the recent "atmospheric river" that has caused flooding across the area as well as the state. Now, another storm is moving into the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch, which is expected to bring "excessive rainfall" starting Saturday morning. In addition, a Winter Storm has also been issued for areas north of Kern County.

The Kern County Fire Department is encouraging residents to review safety reminders, including monitoring weather updates, signing up for emergency notifications at readykern.com, preparing for potential power outages, and keeping non-perishable food, water, blankets, and a flashlight in their homes and vehicles.

They also recommended that residents limit unnecessary travel and if they do, remember not to drive through standing water.

The Kern County Fire Department also said that multiple locations have sand available for those wishing to make sandbags to protect property from flooding.

Those locations include:

